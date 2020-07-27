Source: EMA shuts down head office over COVID-19 | Newsday (News)

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has closed its head office in Bluffhill and laboratory at KGVI after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a notice to stakeholders, EMA said the offices would be closed for an indefinite period.

“The agency would like to notify the public that EMA head office in Bluffhill as well as the KGVI office that houses Harare province and the Environmental Management Agency laboratory, will be temporarily closed with effect from Monday 27 July 2020 until further notice,” EMA director-general Amkela Sidange

said.

EMA urged stakeholders to use its digital platforms for communication.