Source: Equatorial Guinea VP in Victoria Falls | The Herald (Local News)

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi poses for a picture with Vice President of Equtorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Vic Falls.

Nqobile Tshili-Bulawayo Bureau

EQUATORIAL Guinea Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has joined the league of prominent figures to visit the mighty Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, confirmed the visit by one of the esteemed officials on the continent and shared the photos she took while welcoming him at the airport.

“Welcome to the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea. We cannot thank you enough for always visiting our prestigious destination, Victoria Falls. #URIPI/UNGAPHI,” wrote Minister Rwodzi on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Zimbabwe enjoys cordial relations with Equatorial Guinea and last year President Mnangagwa visited Equatorial Guinea where the two countries signed several socio-economic development deals meant to grow the economies of both countries.

Vice President Obiang Mangue was appointed to his position in 2016 and is the son to the country’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. He joins some of the world leaders and global celebrities to have visited the majestic Smoke that Thunders.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko toured Victoria Falls when he visited the country on a State visit last year.

This was after Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi also visited one of the world’s seven wonders in February 2022.

It is not just politicians who have visited Victoria Falls. Last year prominent United States celebrity, chef and television personality, Ms Carla Hall, landed in Victoria Falls where she was a guest at a luncheon organised to showcase local traditional dishes.

Aston Villa Football Club and Scotland captain John McGinn also visited the Victoria Falls.

Tourism is one of the country’s economic enablers and the Government is working towards a US$5 billion tourism industry by 2025.

While foreign visits are being encouraged, the Government is also running a local tourism campaign encouraging citizens to visit tourists’ attraction sites under the Uripi/Ungaphi campaign.