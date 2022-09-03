Erratic rains sink Seed Co revenue by 8pc

Seed Co experienced a major decline of sales volumes from its main business product, maize seed, which fell by 19 percent.

Elton Manguwo

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed seed producing giant, Seed Co recorded an 8 percent decrease in revenue on the backdrop of a 20 percent drop in sales volumes from 29 502 to 23 663 tonnes last season, as climate change wreaks havoc on primary production.

The group experienced a major decline of sales volumes from its main business product, maize seed, which fell by 19 percent from the previous season’s 16 342 tonnes to 12 519.

“The demand for seed during the selling season was affected by the adverse rainfall patterns in Zimbabwe and Southern Africa in general. Rains delayed setting in until January 2022, affecting seed purchases in the process,” said the group’s chief executive officer, Mr Morgan Nzwere.

Despite an increase in total volumes sold for the 2022 financial period, the group experienced an increased market uptake for the wheat seed, as local sales grew by 32 percent. This was inspired by the Government’s push to insulate the wheat supply sub-space from disruptions in global supply chains through an increase of wheat hectarage of up to 75 000 compared to 66 000 in the preceding season.

More so, losses were overturned by lower margin legumes growth from 49 375 tonnes in the previous year to 44 836 tonnes in the recorded period.

“The group, however, remains committed to strategic infrastructural developments that curtail the devilish effects of climate change. New maize seed drying facilities at the company’s Stapleford facility were successfully commissioned and operationalised to address high incidences of cob rots and slow dry down resulting in huge maize losses,” observed Mr Nzwere.