Source: Ex-Byo deputy mayor Alderman Mpofu burial set | Newsday (News)

BY NIZBERT MOYO

FORMER Bulawayo deputy mayor Alderman Amen Mpofu, who succumbed to a kidney ailment on Friday, will be buried tomorrow at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Mpofu (67) died at Mpilo Central Hospital after battling the disease for some time.

Family spokesperson Alderman Phinias Ndlovu, who is also the chairman of Bulawayo Eldermen, described Mpofu’s death as a great loss to the Bulawayo community.

“It is a great loss to the Bulawayo community as he was a people’s person who loved gatherings, and his contributions in meetings always made a difference. He will be buried on Tuesday in a reserved grave next to his wife at Lady Stanley Cemetery. He is survived by four children, a girl and three boys,” Ndlovu said.

He said Mpofu’s funeral service would be held at the Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube described Mpofu as a fearless man who was passionate about Bulawayo.

He said during his tenure as deputy mayor, Mpofu groomed young people for leadership positions.

“At one time during the mayor’s annual review meeting, Mpofu openly told the former Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo to stop interfering with Bulawayo issues,” Ncube said.