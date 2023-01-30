Source: Ex-chief building inspector Nyabvure trial set for February 22 | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial of former City of Harare chief building inspector Roy Nyabvure was recently deferred to February 22.

Nyabvure (64) is facing criminal abuse of duty charges after he unprocedurally signed a building plan for George Katsimberis which was used to build a showroom which was later demolished.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017 and in the course and scope of his duties as chief building Inspector, Nyabvure unprocedurally approved a building plan for stand number No. 19559 Harare Township otherwise known as 19559 corner Teviotdale & Whitwell roads which had been submitted directly to him at Cleveland House by Katsimberis.

Katsimberis was a constructing partner at one of Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd sites. It is alleged Katsimberis went on to present the plan to Pokugara properties, misrepresenting that it had been duly approved.

Acting on this misrepresentation Pokugara Properties went on to sanction the building of a house on the said stand. It is alleged after the completion of the building, Pokugara Properties was served with a notice of demolition from City of Harare citing that the building had to be demolished because it was erected without an approved plan and had been built with material not approved by City of Harare. The building was demolished thereafter.