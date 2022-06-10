Source: Ex-chief magistrate’s trial date set | Herald (Crime)

Mishrod Guvamombe

Court Reporter

FORMER Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe was yesterday indicted for trial at the High Court on criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly cornered a magistrate to recuse himself from presiding over a case with the parties making an application.

Guvamombe is expected to appear at the High Court for trial on July 28 and 29 this year.

He is being charged with criminal abuse of office or alternatively obstructing the course of justice.

It is the State’s case that he was expected, in the exercise of his functions, to supervise, coordinate, investigate, handle complaints, advocating for welfare and providing leadership in the magistracy department.

Contrary to and inconsistent with his duties, Guvamombe allegedly interfered with judicial proceedings by exerting pressure on the then trial magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo to recuse himself in the matter between the State and Nathan Mnaba under CRB R364/17 without any application from either of the parties.

Guvamombe allegedly showed bias to Nathan Mnaba.