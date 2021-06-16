Source: Ex-Harare council boss faces fresh charges | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CITY of Harare’s former acting director of housing Matthew Marara yesterday appeared in court on fresh charges of criminal abuse of office.

Marara, who was remanded to July 5 on $5 000 bail, is accused of making land use plan changes on open spaces of land in Borrowdale and pegging seven stands without approval from the local authority.

The State alleges that one of the stands valued at US$46 000 was corruptly allocated to his ex-wife, Moud Jena.

Investigations revealed that Jena had an offer letter which was generated by Marara, but she did not pay anything for the stand.

The other six stands were sold to ex-Mbare councillor Maureen Nyemba, Philda Muringani, Thomas Ruziye, Clayton Mushati, Kudzai Chiara and Solomon Muchazondida and they did not pay anything to council. The stands were sold for between US$82 000 and US$110 000 each.

