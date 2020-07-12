Source: Ex-Midlands governor Machaya’s son dies in car crash | Newsday (News)

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

THE son of former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya, Foster, died in a car crash on Wednesday night along the Gweru-Mvuma Road in an accident that also claimed the life of a popular Gweru gold baron who was awaiting trial for murder.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident, including the death of Willard Mugadza, the gold baron.

“The two deceased persons died on the spot at the 43km peg along Gweru-Mvuma Road,” Goko said.

“They were in a car which was being driven by Machaya on their way to Gweru from Lalapansi. (Machaya) lost control of the vehicle and it overturned several times before landing on its wheels. Machaya and Mugadza died on the spot and their bodies had multiple fractures. The accident happened at around 2340 hours.”

Another passenger, Moses Tami, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

The late Foster was also accused in March 2009 of murdering an MDC supporter, Moses Chokuda of Gokwe, along with his brother Farai Machaya.

Foster was pardoned by the courts, but Farai was jailed for 18 years in a case that attracted nationwide interest after Chokuda’s body spent two years at the Gokwe Hospital mortuary as the two families haggled over compensation.

Mugadza was out on bail on a murder charge after he allegedly hacked his former employee Fabian Mabhungu to death during an argument over missing 70 grammes of gold.