Source: Ex-minister arrested for insulting first lady | The Standard (Local News)

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA AND KENNEDY NYANGANI

Former Local Government minister and Zanu PF MP for Headlands Christopher Chingosho was arrested yesterday for allegedly calling first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa a prostitute for not inviting him to a function held in his constituency.

Last night, The Standard visited Rusape Police Station and was informed by police details that Chingosho was being questioned following the incident.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Chingosho’s arrest but could not give details, saying police were still investigating the case.

“I can confirm that a report has been made against the MP, but we are still investigating the nature of the report,” Nyathi said.

“As of now, I cannot confirm whether it is an arrest or what.

“All I can say is we are still investigating the nature of the report.”

Zanu PF sources told The Standard that Chingosho was arrested after he reacted angrily to the alleged snub by the first lady.

“He arrived at the function and complained against the failure by the first lady to invite him,” said a senior Zanu PF official in Rusape.

“He said the fist lady was a whore because he did not invite him.

“Some party members who attended the event immediately reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.”

Several Zanu PF officials from Manicaland confirmed the development, but refused to be named saying the “matter was too sensitive.”

