Source: Ex-Zimstat staffer cooked figures in $1,5m scam | Herald (Africa)

Senior Court Reporter

A former procurement officer with Zimstat yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of duping her employer of more than $1,5 million in the purchase of a printer, cartridges and solar power banks before she resigned on May 6 this year.

Rumbidzai Anscaria Bhunu (46) appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with three counts of fraud and was remanded to August 31.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on March 11 Zimstat stores department requested for procurement of a printer and a scanner.

Bhunu then hatched a plan to defraud her employer and connived with one Tapiwa employed at Online Experts trading as M and J Media and forged quotations from two other suppliers — Scantop IT Solutions and Laptop Zone.

The forged quotations had higher prices, it is alleged. Bhunu allegedly ordered a student on attachment to prepare a comparative order which she later recommended resulting in Zimstat director general, Mr Taguma Mahunde, to prepare a purchase order.

They then purchased the printer and the scanner for $795 520. She also allegedly used the same modus operandi to purchase 20 solar power banks from Aganang Consultancy (Pvt) Limited for $286 005.

The court heard that she also bought some cartridges from Indiewealth Investments worth $728 700.