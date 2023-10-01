Source: Exploring effective turnaround strategies | Sunday Mail (Business)

Entrepreneurship Matters

Dr Kudzanai Vere

IN the ever-changing entrepreneurship and business landscape, companies often find themselves facing challenging times.

Economic downturns, fierce competition, internal mismanagement or external disruptions can push even the most established organisations to the brink of failure.

However, with the right strategies and leadership, businesses can undergo a remarkable transformation and emerge stronger than ever. In this article, we are going to focus on business turnarounds and effective strategies to revive ailing companies.

A business turnaround refers to the process of revitalising a struggling company and steering it towards profitability and sustainability. It requires a comprehensive assessment of the organisation’s operations, financial health, market positioning and internal dynamics.

A turnaround strategy seeks to identify and address the root causes of decline, implement necessary changes and restore the company to a path of growth and success.

One of the fundamental pillars of a successful turnaround strategy is effective leadership. Strong and visionary leaders are essential in guiding the organisation through turbulent times and inspiring employees to embrace change. They must possess a deep understanding of the company’s strengths, weaknesses and market dynamics.

By setting a clear vision, fostering a culture of accountability and making tough decisions, leaders can rally the entire organisation towards a common goal.

When I left the second company I worked for, Farm and City Centre, joining PG Building Supplies, the new firm was already showing signs of decline in performance terms and I attribute this to deficiencies in the leadership then.

I recall, they had very good supplier relationships but they would allow wrong products to fill their warehouses, and you know what that does to the cashflows.

The company was subsequently taken over by some Chinese investors, who employed transformational visionaries. The visionaries managed to turn around the organisation and this saw the construction of the giant PG Centre on Chinhoyi Street.

I was privileged to meet the managing director recently, Mr Innocent Taru, who was seconded to this centre after turning around PG Tiles from producing 25 000 tiles to 100 000 tiles. It rises and falls on leadership. Mr Taru is indeed a turnaround strategist.

Financial restructuring is often a crucial aspect of a business turnaround. This involves thorough analysis of the company’s financial position — including its debts, cashflow and cost structure. By cutting unnecessary expenses, renegotiating contracts with suppliers, and exploring opportunities for refinancing or debt restructuring, businesses can regain financial stability and improve their cashflow.

Moreover, effective cash management becomes paramount, ensuring that available resources are allocated strategically to support critical operations and investments.

A comprehensive review of the company’s operations and processes is also necessary. This involves identifying inefficiencies, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity. Adopting lean management principles and embracing technology can help optimise operations, reduce waste and improve overall efficiency.

Additionally, businesses must stay attuned to market trends and consumer preferences, adapting their products or services accordingly to regain a competitive edge.

A turnaround strategy should also address organisational culture and employee engagement. Engaging the workforce and creating a positive work environment are vital during times of change.

Open and transparent communication channels, training programmes and recognition initiatives can help rebuild morale and foster a sense of ownership among employees.

Embracing a culture of innovation and continuous improvement encourages employees to contribute fresh ideas and solutions, driving the company’s revival.

In some cases, strategic partnerships or alliances can play a crucial role in turning around a business. Collaborating with other organisations — whether through joint ventures, mergers or acquisitions — can provide access to new markets, technologies or resources. However, such partnerships should be carefully evaluated to ensure alignment of goals, values and operational synergies. Furthermore, customer-centricity is paramount in a successful business turnaround. Understanding the evolving needs and preferences of customers, and delivering value-added solutions can help regain their trust and loyalty.

Conducting market research, gathering customer feedback and implementing tailored marketing strategies can reposition the company as a relevant player in the market. Building strong relationships with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders is crucial for long-term success.

While turnaround strategies focus on internal changes, external factors cannot be overlooked. Analysing industry trends, competitive forces and regulatory frameworks is essential to adapt the business to the evolving landscape.

Anticipating market disruptions, embracing technological advancements and exploring new market segments or geographical expansions can open up new avenues for growth and diversification.

It is important to note that turnaround strategies are not one-size-fits-all solutions. Each business situation is unique, requiring a tailored approach based on careful analysis and diagnosis. Moreover, the success of a turnaround strategy relies heavily on the commitment, resilience and adaptability of the management team and employees.

Embracing change, learning from past mistakes and remaining agile are crucial for the long-term sustainability of the revitalised business.

Several notable examples serve as proof of the effectiveness of turnaround strategies. At an international scale, companies like Apple, IBM and Lego have successfully transformed themselves from near collapse to industry leaders through strategic interventions, innovative product offerings and organisational reinvention.

These success stories highlight the importance of resilience, vision and the willingness to take bold actions in times of crisis. We also have our own local stories that we can think and talk about later.

In conclusion, business turnarounds require a multi-faceted approach that encompasses financial restructuring, operational optimisation, cultural transformation, customer-centricity and adaptive strategies.

Effective leadership, supported by a committed workforce, is the driving force behind a successful turnaround. While the path to recovery may be challenging, with the right strategies and a steadfast commitment to change, ailing businesses can overcome adversity and emerge stronger, ready to thrive in the competitive business landscape.

Dr Kudzanai Vere is the CEO of the Institute of Entrepreneurs Zimbabwe, a revolutionary institution that is taking practical entrepreneurship to the people through its nationwide entrepreneurship workshops, which are starting on October 12 in Bindura. Dr Vere is a multi-award-winning international transformational speaker, published author and developer of the PBNI Application. You can contact him on: +263719592232 or Kudzanai@ioez.co.zw