Source: Fake car agents on the prowl | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s embassy in Tanzania has raised concern over the increasing number of Zimbabweans falling victim to fraudsters posing as agents of a popular Japanese car exporter and has warned people to be wary of such fraudsters.

Thousands of locals have over the years relied on the Japanese company, BEFOWARD, when importing pre-used cars with transactions largely being done online and money being deposited into the seller’s bank accounts before the subsequent shipping of the vehicle to Zimbabwe.

The shipping is predominantly done through Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Consequently, entrepreneurial individuals have come in to bridge the gap between the exporting company and buyers.

Fraudsters have thus taken advantage of high business volumes, fleecing importers who end up turning to the embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“The mission is reliably informed that most of our people are being fleeced of their hard-earned money by some bogus BEFOWARD Agents in Zimbabwe,” reads part of the statement.

“The agents are said to be requesting for a full amount of the price of the car whilst BEFOWARD is saying one can pay 50 percent of the total price and the car will be shipped to Dar-es-Salaam where the balance would be offset.

“However, most of the Agents in Zimbabwe are taking the 100 percent car price money from clients while they are paying 50 percent.

“Upon arrival of the cars in Dar-es-Salaam, the agents will start to tell clients stories like, the container has sunk or there are extra charges to be paid which could be beyond reach.

“We encourage prospective buyers to make sure that all details of the transaction and movement of their cars are sent to them directly by BEFORWARD and not the Agents.”

The embassy also encouraged locals to use reputable companies like, Trinity Logistics (+255 713 260 072) and Goshen & Eben Clearing Company T/A SAZGO AFRICA LTD (+255 622 744 096 and +255 742 100 034).