Source: False start to Mighty Warriors’ coach Mlauzi’s trial | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi (centre) — File picture

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Mighty Warriors’ head coach Shadreck Mlauzi’s trial, which was supposed to kick off today could not proceed as the complainant was not in attendance.

Mlauzi, who is out on bail is facing two counts of indecent assault is appearing before Harare magistrate Ms Yeukai Dzuda.

Mlauzi, through his lawyer, Mr Kossam Ncube, is denying the charges.

Mlauzi allegedly molested the female member of the technical team in Zimbabwe and in South Africa on different occasions.

The State will seek to prove that on September 26, Mlauzi and the Mighty Warriors team were camping at Pandhari Lodge in Glen Lorne, Harare, ahead of the Cosafa Women Championships, which were concluded in South Africa recently.

The complainant asked for the training programme but Mlauzi allegedly told her to collect it from his room. Later that day, she went to the room to collect the programme and Mlauzi allegedly told her he would email it to her.

He allegedly asked the complainant to kiss him on his lips. Mlauzi allegedly grabbed the complainant’s shoulders and pulled her towards him in an attempt to kiss her without her consent, but she refused. This was the basis of the assault charge.

On the second count, the State alleged that on October 4, Mlauzi and the complainant were in South Africa at Garden Court Hotel with the rest of the team members. On handing the hotel room keys to the complainant, Mlauzi allegedly instructed her to report to his room and massage him.

The next day, while at a training session, the complainant told Mlauzi they did not have resistance bands for training and he allegedly told her to collect money from his room. She went to collect the money, but when he handed over the US$20, Mlauzi allegedly grabbed the complainant improperly and she turned down his advances and went away.

The next day, Mlauzi allegedly started harassing the complainant after the match and that prompted her to register her complaint to the Cosafa safeguarding officer who later counselled her. This gave rise to the charge of indecent assault.