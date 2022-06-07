Source: Family loses US$20 000, car to robbers | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

TEN robbers raided a family in Gletwyn, Harare, and stole US$20 000, 10 cellphones and a Toyota Belta car.

The robbers first attacked a security guard and disarmed him of a .303 rifle that he had, then went on to attack the family.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commisisoner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on June 4, 2022 at Gletwin suburb in Chishawasha. Ten unknown suspects pounced at the complainant’s home and attacked the security guard before stealing a .303 rifle with one round.

“The suspects went on to attack the complainant aged 43, before stealing US$20 000, 10 cellphones and a silver Toyota Belta vehicle (AFC 3514),” he said.

In a related case, the police are investigating a case of robbery involving four criminals eho pounced on a family at their house in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, on Saturday and stole six blankets and a Honda Fit vehicle (AFW 7833).

In Filabusi, Matabeleland South province, police arrested Sihle Sakhile Matshatsha (37), Brandon Dube (28) and Mandlenkosi Ncube at a roadblock along the Avoca-Filabusi Road, in connection with a robbery case in which R2 000 and a cellphone were stolen from a 20-year-old victim at Ukuthula Village.

Police intercepted the suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Granivia vehicle (ADP 1228), and recovered a machete, hammer, knife and an Itel cellphone.

Police have also arrested Respect Makukumbi (20) in connection with a robbery case in which US$475 was stolen from another complainant aged 20 last Friday at around 8pm at Nyangani shops in Chegutu.

Police are, however, still looking for the suspect’s accomplice, Amos Mukumirwa (25) of Umvovo Chegutu who is on the run.

Last week, President Mnangagwa sounded the death knell on robbers and ritual murderers, calling on law enforcement agents to decisively deal with the violent criminals.

The country has of late experienced violent crimes where innocent lives have been lost in ritual murders that often target women and children.

Robberies are also on the rise, with suspects using guns and other weapons to seize huge amounts of cash from businesses and individuals.