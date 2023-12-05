Source: Family loses US$2k, property to masked armed robbers | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

A GWERU family lost US$2 490 and property worth US$4 170 among other valuables to masked armed robbers who pounced on their homestead.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on 3 December in Shamrock Park in Mtapa Gweru.

“Two female complainants were asleep in separate rooms when five unknown men entered the house while wearing balaclavas and armed with knives and an electric shocker. They awakened the first complainant and assaulted her and threatened her to surrender all money she had,” said Inspector Mahoko.

They then went to another room and awakened another complainant whom they assaulted demanding valuables.

“They tied their hands and legs using a rope before ransacking the house and got away with US$2 490 cash and three cellphones and other valuables worth a total of US$4 170. They also took with them keys to a Mazda C5 motor vehicle,” he said.