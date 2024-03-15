Family of thieves sentenced to over seven years in jail 

Online Reporter

THREE family members were sentenced to over seven years in jail for a spate of burglary and theft amounting to over US$3000 of property stolen.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Godwin Mafunga (26), Tafadzwa Muzavazi (18) and Brighton Muzavazi (18) who all reside at the same house in Chirundu were sentenced to seven and half years by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for eight counts of unlawful entry and theft.

“The State proved that between the 1st of November 2023 and 11 February 2024, the trio operated around New Stands in Chirundu where they would break into houses and offices to steal a wide range of valuable goods.

“The accused persons used a trick to open windows from outside in order to gain entry. They would walk away unnoticed. They went away with cellphones, laptops aand nd car batteries among other goods,” said NPAZ.

Police investigations, the NPAZ said, led to the arrest of Godwin in Karoi who implicated Tafadzwa and Brighton as his accomplices on February 29, who were arrested on the same day.

“The total value of the stolen property is USD3 556 and property worth USD3 341 was recovered. The accused persons were sentenced a total of seven years six months each of which two years were suspended. A further was suspended on condition that the accused person restitute the complainants,” said the NPAZ.