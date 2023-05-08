Source: Family praying for a miracle on the remaining triplet | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, florafadzaisibz@gmail.com

TWO of the newborn triplets who were in urgent need of medication worth US$ 1 020 last week have died.

They passed on while at United Hospitals of Bulawayo where they were in intensive care waiting to get medication so they can be treated for respiratory distress syndrome.

The grandmother of the triplets Mrs Mavis Sibanda confirmed the deaths and said the family is deeply saddened by the loss of the two babies.

She appealed to members of the public to help her with the required preparation needed for them to be laid to rest.

Mrs Sibanda said the family is also seeking for funds to buy medication for the surviving triplet.