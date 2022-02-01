Source: Family robbed of US$30 000 | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

A lone robber armed with a pistol raided a house in Waterfalls, Harare, where he attempted to rape a domestic before stealing US$30 000 and car keys for a Toyota Fortuner on Sunday.

He also stole two laptops, two cellphones and a safe containing title deeds and educational certificates.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the attacked house was at Picnic Park in Waterfalls. Police are seeking assistance and anyone with information should contact any police station.

Once again a house holding a large amount of foreign currency was the target, with criminals getting every better at finding out where money is kept. Robbers also target people walking in the evening, and some use their vehicles as mushikashika to ensnare those seeking lifts.

Stung by the surge in such cases, police have since declared war on criminals involved in such cases, with some arrested while others were killed in shootouts.

Many of the criminals masterminding armed robberies are those either recently released from jail or on bail pending appeal.

Others have been evading arrest for a long-time.

Last week, police in Harare launched a manhunt for armed robbers who picked up five passengers on separate occasions using a silver Toyota Altezza (AFR 1689) and then robbed them of cash and valuables worth US$2 501 at knife point.

The robberies occurred in Braeside, Greendale and Marlborough.