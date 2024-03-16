Source: Family searches for missing teacher | The Herald (Local News)

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Oliver Tichaona Magunda, a teacher at Chimbudzi Primary School in Buhera has been missing since Monday 4 March 2024.

His aunt Ms Linda Nyathi said he was last seen around 5pm meeting a headmaster in Murambinda.

“He was said to have left the school for Murambinda, Buhera offices to see a headmaster who was supposed to sign his documents,” she said

“He left the house around 5pm, to Buhera Offices, claiming that he would sleep over in Buhera, his birth home since it was late. But he never reached home.

“His family made a police report and since then we have been searching and helping the police but it has been in vain.”

The family is appealing to anyone knowing about the whereabouts of Magunda (30) to report to any police station or contact any member of the family on these numbers: 0772 381 534/ 0774515490/ 0777 6111 98.