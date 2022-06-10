Source: Fastjet adds another Joburg-Vic Falls flight | Herald (Business)

Fastjet says the daily service will boost the continued resumption of tourism and trade activities in Victoria Falls.

Oliver Kazunga-Senior Business Reporter

BUDGET airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has announced the introduction of second daily flight service from Victoria Falls to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa starting this past Wednesday.

In May last year, the airline increased daily flight frequency between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg in response to demand.

The additional service will operate using the airline’s 50-seater Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ145) aircraft.

“Fastjet Zimbabwe, has announced effective from today (Wednesday 8 June 2022), the introduction of a second daily flight service from Zimbabwe’s tourism capital of Victoria Falls to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa.

“Flights are scheduled to depart from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls at 09:55, with the return departing from Victoria Falls at 14:35,” said the airline in a statement.

The aviation company said it remains positioned to continue as a key player in the contribution of tourism development in the Southern African region.

This daily service, the airline said, will boost the continued resumption of tourism and trade activities in the area.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Nunurai Ndawana was quoted as saying, “We continue to support the development of Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub by providing the much-needed seamless connections between the region’s top destinations.

“The second daily service between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg is in addition to our recently introduced service between Victoria Falls and Mbombela (Nelspruit) Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport and Maun in Botswana effective from the 30th of June 2022. Working closely with our industry partners we continue to record growing demand for travel to the region.

These second daily flights have been designed to provide international tourists arriving or departing from Johannesburg with additional options and seamless connections into the Victoria Falls”.

All Fastjet fares include baggage allowances and no-cost flexible change options, with the airline recently having announced an extension to the flexible change policy until the end of September this year. Meanwhile, the low-cost airline has reaffirmed its commitment to offering reliable flight connections across regional networks and contributing favourably towards the recovery and renewal of leisure and corporate tourism mainly in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the continent at large.

A multi-award winning African value airline, Fastjet began flight operations in 2012 and its list of awards include Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and Skytrax World Airline Awards Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa 2017 and 2019.