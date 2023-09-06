Source: Fatal stabbing victim identified | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Online Reporter

POLICE in Gweru have identified a man whose body was found along Mutasa Street in Mkoba 6 suburb on Monday morning with multiple stab wounds.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko identified the victim as Nato Chikore (32).

Chikore’s body was discovered near a Baptist church along Mutasa Street shortly after 5 AM by a passer-by, who raised an alarm.

“Police attended the scene and observed several stab wounds on the body which has since been identified as that of Nato Chikore aged 32 of Mkoba 6 high-density suburb, Gweru,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information that could help in the investigation of the murder to approach any police station.