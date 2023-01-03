Source: Father evicts son from house | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An elderly Harare man has today approached the Harare Civil Magistrate Court seeking a protection order against his own son whom he accuses of always being intoxicated and causing havoc at home.

Collin Dziwane hauled his son Collin Dziwane (Junior) who was in default before magistrate Ms Sharon Mashavire.

Dziwane told the court that his son abused him verbally and destroyed his home property whenever he was drunk.

“I stay with my son. He drinks mutoriro and when he gets high, he begins to insult me using obscene language,” he said.

He also said that he gets violent and destroys window panes and doors in the house.

“In the past, I have given him several warnings to stop but he does not listen. He refuses to move away from the house. I have had enough, he must leave my house,” said Mr Dziwane (Senior).

Ms Mashavire granted the order. She ordered that Collins (Junior) should not verbally or physically assault his father and forbade him to enter the family home in Kambuzuma, Harare.