FCB shareholders approve VFEX migration 

First Capital Bank joins a number of companies that have since migrated their shares from ZSE to the VFEX since its launch in 2020

First Capital Bank (FCB) has approved the bank’s delisting from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), followed by the subsequent listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

According to a circular on the outcome of resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting held on May 4, 2023, FCB will now delist on May 17, 2023 followed by the VFEX listing on May 19, 2023.

FCB will become the first listed banking firm to de-list its shares from the ZSE followed by the subsequent listing on the VFEX.

A number of companies have since migrated to VFEX since its launch in 2020.

These include Padenga Holdings Limited, Simbisa Brands Limited, SeedCo, Caledonia Mining Corporation, Bindura Nickel Corporation Limited, Innscor Africa, National Foods and Axia.

In a recent update, FCB said the board had approved the delisting and migration to VFEX transaction.

VFEX offers a number of incentives and trading advantages compared to the ZSE for which has been the pulling factor for listings.

The US dollar-denominated securities exchange provides extended options for capital raising including debt listing in foreign currency.

The US dollar bourse also offers lower trading costs of 2,12 percent compared to 4,63 percent on the ZSE and this would enable shareholders to retain more value.

VFEX also offers tax incentives for shareholders, which include a lower 5 percent withholding tax on dividends and no capital gains tax on share disposal, thus providing enhanced earnings for shareholders compared to the ZSE.

Furthermore, the US dollar provides a hedge against the inflation of the Zimbabwe dollar, providing greater investor protection.

According to FCB’s latest trading update, the Bank will adopt a cautious lending approach that involves extensive assessment of borrower capacity as part of efforts to avert risk.

This comes as the bank expects the aggressive liquidity management policies and high-interest rates monetary framework to subsist as means to counteract inflationary pressures.

According to the bank, this may present downside risks on credit performance as borrower capacity to carry related costs is strained.