Source: Feed Africa Summit kicks off | The Herald (Local News)

Senegalese President, who is also the AU chairperson, Macky Sall is now giving his opening remarks where he notes; “This is a time for action so that we ensure that the Feed Africa Summit is a success and that there is food security in Africa”

Vusumuzi Dube in DAKAR, Senegal

The second edition of the Feed Africa Summit has kicked off here with 18 Heads of State attending.

The three-day summit is being hosted by Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the AU chairperson, with the African Development Bank Group coming in as co-hosts.

President Mnangagwa is attending the summit together with Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of Foreign Affairs and

International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava and other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa will today present on Zimbabwe’s vision for food and agriculture transformation as well as the country’s food and agriculture delivery compacts.

The three-day Feed Africa Summit is focusing on laying out action-driven discourse on how Heads of State would mobilise government resources and leverage development partners and private sector financing to harness Africa’s food and agriculture potential and turn advocacy efforts into concrete actions.