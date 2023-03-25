Source: Female reverend leads 7 churches | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Reverend Siphiwokuhle Nangati from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Mat South Bureau Chief

SIPHIWOKUHLE Nangati (pictured), a 34-year-old Reverend in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ), is a trailblazer in the male-dominated world of church leadership. In 2017, at the age of 28, she was ordained as a Reverend, making her one of the youngest females to hold such a high rank.

Her impressive rise to leadership culminated in her appointment as leader of the West Nicholson Parish in Gwanda, where she has been in charge of seven congregations in the past five years. Rev Nangati is also the Southern Deanery Diaconia Evangelism and Stewardship Committee Chairperson.

“As a parish leader besides preaching I also have a role in administering what we call sacraments or church creed and pastorally caring for both congregants and the community at large among other duties,” she says.

Rev Nangati’s journey to leadership was not easy. She faced opposition from some people who questioned why she wanted to assume the work of men. But her passion and dedication to serve in the vineyard of the Lord never wavered. Rev Nangati studied theology at the United Theological College in Harare from 2014 to 2017, where she was one of the few women in a male-dominated field. Despite the challenges, she persevered, and her appointment as a Reverend was a testament to her abilities and commitment.

She believes that women have a significant role to play in the growth and development of the church. She notes that women and young girls account for most of the population in churches, and if they can participate in leadership, the church may grow in leaps and bounds. She acknowledges that there has been a great evolution within the church fraternity, as more women have been given the chance to lead.

“As women this grace gives us the entitlement and duty to serve in the house of the Lord. We shouldn’t have one gender dominating the church but women should also be free to preach the word.

“The unique nature of women of being compassionate and caring makes them ideal for ministry. What men can do women can surely do and maybe even better,” she said.

Rev Nangati’s experience in rural Gwanda has been edifying. She notes that being in a rural parish has helped her grow spiritually and mentally.

“As pastor we are called to serve God’s people and in the rural areas there are people as well. Being in a rural parish has helped me to grow spiritually and mentally. This community has people of all age groups from the very old down to the young and this has taught me to be very flexible so that I can be relevant to all age groups.

“I have gained some life skills by being here such as farming, making different crafts with my own hands which can help me in my day-to-day living,” she said.

While Rev Nangati’s journey to leadership was not easy, she believes that women have a significant role to play in the growth and development of the church and encourages more women to pursue leadership positions.

“What men can do, women can surely do, and maybe even better.”