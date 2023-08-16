Source: Firm in environment preservation drive | The Herald (Local News)

Herald Reporter

Local tile manufacturer Sunny Yi Feng Tiles celebrated the Heroes and Defence Forces Day holidays by engaging in corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at preserving the environment.

Sunny Yi Feng Tiles public relations officer Mr Abel Mukumba said education on environmental management was a key component for sustainable environmental management.

The future of sustainable environmental management was beginning now and implored greater responsibility on the environment.

“As Sunny Yi Feng Tiles we encourage the members of the community to be conscious about matters of environmental protection during the holidays,” said Mukumba.

“As a company located on the fringes of Harare-Bulawayo road we have always faced situations where motorists and passengers throw away litter whilst travelling. In this way we encourage each and every citizen to take responsibility and do actions of proper waste management by putting litter in proper dust bins. This initiative goes in line with the Environmental Management Agency theme for the holidays ‘Clean road servitude -our responsibility’ a theme which makes every citizen to take responsibility for matters of environmental waste management,” said Mr Mukumba.