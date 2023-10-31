Source: Firm loses US$83k in botched cotton lint deal | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Lilian Nyamasoka (centre) who allegedly defrauded Sandton Textile company of US$83 000 in a botched deal arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday. – Picture: Lee Maidza.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A LOCAL company, Sandton Textiles, allegedly lost US$83 400 in a botched deal where it was supposed to receive 100 tonnes of cotton lint after making payment to a supplier.

The accused is a company called Shawashagri and its director, Lilian Nyamasoka.

They were brought before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibindi, charged with fraud.

Nyamasoka was remanded out of custody on US$500 bail until November 17.

Sandton Textiles is being represented by its managing director, Omega Mugwagwa.

The State alleged that on May 17, Sandton was contacted by Nyamasoka, who allegedly said she had 100 tonnes of cotton lint in Checheche, Chipinge, which was up for sale.

On the same day, Mugwagwa went to Checheche where he was directed to Agricultural Value Chain/ Parrogate Checheche, where he inspected the cotton lint, and liked it.

Mugwagwa agreed to buy 60 tonnes of cotton lint at US$1,45 per kg, to make a total purchase price of US$87 000.

They further verbally agreed that Mugwagwa would pay first and the order would be delivered within two days from the date of payment.

According to the agreement, Mugwagwa was supposed to provide transport.

The court heard that on May 24, Mugwagwa in the company of Kudakwashe Yassin Kutyauripo, went to Nyamasoka’s workplace in Milton Park, Harare, where they met her, Tonderai Dhana Njenda and Sarudzai Juliet Njenda, who is still at large.

They then signed a written agreement.

Mugwagwa then made a cash deposit of US$30 000 and was issued with a receipt.

On May 29 and May 31, Kutyauripo went to Nyamasoka’s workplace where she made a payment of US$13 500 and US$40 000 on behalf of Mugwagwa and was issued with receipts.

On June 2, Mugwagwa’s truck driver went to Checheche to collect the cotton lint, but failed to collect the product as there was no release instruction from Ecobank Zimbabwe, authorising release of the cotton lint.

Mugwagwa made several efforts to have Nyamasoka deliver the cotton lint but nothing came except excuses, prompting him to make a report to the police.