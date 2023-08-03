Source: Firm to build 100MW wind farm plant in Mhondoro | The Herald (Business News)

Wind energy is a popular, sustainable, renewable energy source across the world that provides steadier energy. (File Picture)

Michael Tome

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) says Centragale Private Limited has applied for an electricity generation licence to build a 100-megawatt wind farm at Mamina in Mhondoro Ngezi.

Dinson Iron and Steel Company will offtake the generated electricity, according to the notice by Zera.

The company, which is behind the development of Africa’s largest steelworks in Manhize, Mvuma, will require a significant supply of electricity given the scale of its operations.

Dinson will immediately require up to 500MW and 800MW to operate its carbon and steel facility, iron ore mine, and ferrochrome plant, which are all part of the Manhize steel project.

The Centragale Wind Power Plant will be connected to Manhize through the construction of a 30-km 132KV double lynx line.

This comes as Zimbabwe has been looking to drive investments in alternative sources of power, amid growing calls globally to move away from coal-fuelled power plants under the “no new coal” agenda.

In 2018 Zera halted the wind energy feasibility study after companies tendered pricey bids which exceeded the estimated budget.

However, last year the Government indicated it received funding from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to explore the potential of wind energy resources.

Also referred to as wind power, wind energy is the use of wind turbines to generate electricity that is fed into main grids or to isolated, and off-grid locations with a much smaller impact on the environment compared to fossil fuels.

This is a popular, sustainable, renewable energy source across the world that provides steadier energy and the local energy regulator once hinted at wind resource measurement in the middle veld from south to northeastern parts of the country.

“Zera has received an application from Centragale (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate, and maintain a 100 MW wind farm at Mamina, Mhondoro Ngezi District in Mashonaland West Province.

“The project will be connected to the grid through construction of a 30-kilometre 132-kV Double Lynx line from the Centragale Wind Power Plant to the proposed Dinson 330/132/33kV Substation,” the regulator said in a statement.

Zimbabwe continues to face energy supply challenges albeit untapped potential in the renewable energy sector given the current 2 gigawatts of unmet demand.

Wind Energy has largely remained untapped and under-utilized in Zimbabwe, in 2017, the Zera invited bids from interested contractors to carry out a feasibility study on potential sites where wind power stations could be established but the project was put on hold in 2018.

This comes as a complement to government efforts to reduce the country’s power import bill as seen by its embarking on new power generation projects that are ultimately intended to make Zimbabwe a net power exporter.