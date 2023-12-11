Source: First Anglican bishop for Mash West diocese | The Herald (Local News)

Bishop Jethrow Makuwaza

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE first bishop of the new Anglican Diocese of Epiphany centred on Chinhoyi and covering the whole of Mashonaland West has been consecrated.

Bishop Jethrow Makuwaza was consecrated on Saturday in Chinhoyi, where he affirmed the church’s commitment towards helping the Government in several aspects.

Said Bishop Makuwaza at his episcopal consecration: “While the church relies on you (Government) for protection, you can rely on the praying of the church for guidance in the work that you do and you can be assured we shall continue to pray unceasingly for peace in our beloved nation, Zimbabwe.

“The Diocese of Epiphany will endeavour to teach the truth of the Lord Jesus Christ revealed in his word.

“We will support the Government’s efforts to fight gender-based violence, corruption and drug abuse.”

The Diocese of Epiphany covers all the seven districts in Mashonaland West.