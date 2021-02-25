Source: First Lady bails out Chikurubi inmates | Herald (Top Stories)

Mrs Fairless Matemba hands over the donation from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to Chief Superintendent Caleb Gumisiro while inmates offload the truck at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

INMATES at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison were yesterday left wearing broad smiles when First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, delivered an assortment of foodstuffs and toiletries to ease their plight in the wake of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

The move torched wild celebrations as inmates and prison officers paid tribute to the mother of the nation for remembering them during a difficult time.

Khami, Connemara and Wha Wha prisons are in line to benefit from the First Lady’s benevolence with her foundation playing a leading role in helping the vulnerable.

Amai Mnangagwa, known for her hands-on approach, has been assisting various communities including women, children, the elderly and the disabled.

She has on numerous occasions donated foodstuffs, blankets, clothes, sanitary wear and toiletries to children and old people’s homes in a bid to afford Zimbabweans equal opportunities.

She has also personally visited marginalised communities to assess their immediate needs and provide solutions to the challenges they face.

Her programmes are non-partisan.

Yesterday she donated maize-meal, rice, cooking oil, sugar beans and soap.

Handing over the donation on behalf of the First Lady, Mrs Failess Matemba said she had everyone at heart and would do anything within her might to ease their plight.

“We have come here at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after being sent by the First Lady who has remembered her children who are in custody. She has brought them cooking oil, maize-meal, rice, soap and beans to alleviate their challenges.

“The First Lady is everyone’s mother, she loves all her children and travels all over the country donating even to children’s homes, the elderly and the disabled.

“She has been reaching out to different people around the country so as to revive lost hope to those in need.

“Today we are here after which we will go to Khami, Connemara and Wha Wha prisons where Amai is also donating. She is not leaving anyone behind,” she said.

Receiving the goods on behalf of Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka, his deputy Chief Superintendent Caleb Gumisiro was full of praises for the First Lady’s intervention.

“We are truly thankful to the First Lady for remembering us. She has proven to be everyone’s mother and has remembered her children even though they committed crimes.

“This helps us even in terms of management of inmates. Besides the foodstuffs, she has also given us soap which will be very useful even in these days of coronavirus.

“She also brought food for nutritional value. We want to thank her for this generous donation to these vulnerable groups,” said Chief Supt Gumisiro.

Inmates too expressed gratitude to the First Lady for remembering them.

“I want to thank the First Lady for helping citizens across the whole country. Today she has remembered us and for that we are grateful.

“I pray that Angel of Hope Foundation continues with the good work because it is changing lives. Amai’s support is valuable to us and it shows that she is indeed a mother of our nation,” said Raymond Kwamba with a broad smile.

Nqobile Sibanda, who is serving a 15-year jail term, was elated by the First Lady’s intervention saying he was touched and humbled by the donation.

“I want to thank the First Lady, I am personally very happy because as people who are living under Covid-19, life is hard for us but this gesture has made it possible for us to recognise that there are people who still care about us.

“There are people who are not only talking, but are acting and in that regard I would like to thank the First Lady and her Angel of Hope Foundation,” he said.

Another inmate Tatenda Chimutanda said: “On behalf of all the inmates who are inside and could not be here due to Covid-19 restrictions, I would like to thank Amai for her kindness. It is through this kind of love that society will be also concerned about the transformation of inmates.

“Our mother has remembered us the condemned, who are condemned by society. She has a big heart for the poor and less-privileged. May God bless her,” he said.

Amai Mnangagwa is the voice of humanitarian relief and her generosity extends to all corners of the country.

Her unwavering commitment to the less-privileged is cherished by many.