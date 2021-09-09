Source: Five million votes achievable: Mohadi | Herald (Top Stories)

Cde Mohadi

Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has said the party will reach five million votes in the 2023 elections as people have seen the fruits of developmental projects being implemented by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

Cde Mohadi, who is also the party’s Second Secretary, is conducting a nationwide engagement with Zanu PF provincial leadership structures as the ruling party seeks to strengthen its support base.

On Tuesday, he met with the party leadership from Matabeleland North Province at the Zanu PF provincial offices in Lupane.

In an interview in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province following a closed-door meeting with party leaders from the province yesterday, Cde Mohadi said Government had successfully implemented food security projects such as rehabilitation of irrigation schemes, development of infrastructure such as roads, bridges and dams and construction of schools and clinics.

The meeting was attended by the party’s leadership from both the national executive to grassroots structures under strict Covid-19 regulations.

All those who attended were tested for Covid-19.

Provincial heads of Government departments also submitted reports on projects which were underway and progress made.

“The Zanu PF Government has done a lot in delivering electoral promises,” said Cde Mohadi.

“If we look at Matabeleland South Province, we have food security projects where we talk about resuscitation of irrigation schemes, when we look at infrastructure development, we have roads and dams.

“There are also schools and clinics that have been constructed. Devolution funds have also yielded positive results in Matabeleland South through development of various infrastructure.”

Government under the Second Republic is championing projects that include construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam, establishment of 2 500-hectare Zhobe Irrigation Scheme, rehabilitation of Tshikwalakwala, Sebasa and Guyu Chelesa irrigation schemes, among other projects.

Cde Mohadi said among issues that were discussed during the meeting was how to grow the party and foster unity.

He said the party had to go to elections with a solid and united front.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South acting provincial chairman, Cde Never Khanye, said Cde Mohadi had left them with a task to have unity of purpose and to work with Government departments to implement devolution projects.