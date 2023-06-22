Five nabbed in connection with Chinhoyi murder… As n’anga exposes suspects

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A traditional healer from Chinhoyi’s Cherima suburb has become a hero overnight after exposing murder suspects to police.

The suspects are believed to have visited the healer on Monday night seeking protection from the spirit of a man they had gruesomely murdered on Sunday.

The healer, according to sources, informed the police who then swiftly moved in and apprehended the accused persons.

The five, were yesterday taken to the Methodist Church in Hunyani suburb where the murder occurred for indications.

Multitudes of people who were present bayed for the five’s blood.

Munyaradzi Mahwine’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

His murder comes barely a few days after another victim, a Chinhoyi woman from the same area was found dead along a stream.