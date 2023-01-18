Source: Five up for armed robbery, attempted murder | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Rumbidzai Chipadza Herald Correspondent

Five suspected armed robbers appeared before Gokwe magistrates court on allegation of teaming up with another three to rob Mukuru Remittances Services in Nembudzia of USD2 500 and other valuables.

Hove (20), Viwe Mashiyi (33), Shepherd Chapanda (20), Maxwell Moyo (23) and Aaron Mavhengere (26) are each facing two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted murder, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe confirmed in a statement .

It is alleged that on the 30 September last year the five and three others who are still at large went to rob Mukuru remittance services in Nembudziya.

Upon arrival at the Mukuru booth, two robbers threatened the person manning the booth with a .38 special revolver and demanded cash. The gang allegedly stole two cellphones, US$2 500 and R2 050.

One robber reportedly stabbed the complainant with a knife on the buttock as they force marched him to the Mukuru safe in the pharmacy adjacent to the booth.

The court heard that the complainant managed to escape from the gang when he got into the pharmacy and the gang robbed Dr Mutero who was inside of his cellphone and US$120.

Dr Mutero is said to have alerted police detectives who were parked outside the Mukuru booth and they gave chase.

“The accused persons fired shots at the detectives, as they pursued them. The detectives arrested four of the accused persons about 4km away from the scene with the help of the community.

“The fifth accused person was arrested by members of the public at Gokwe Centre when a member of the public who had given him a lift noticed that he was armed.

“The total value recovered is US$2 349 and R2050 in cash and two cell phones were recovered.

“A 38 special revolver, spent cartridges, a knife and live rounds of ammunition were also recovered,” NPA said.