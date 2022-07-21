Source: Food security on top of Seed Co agenda | Herald (Business)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has bemoaned the late release of its US$30 million, allocated from the US$ 961 Special Drawing Rights released by the International Monetary Fund to alleviate economic challenges spawned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda said the delay was affecting implementation of their programmes.

She said this today, during a workshop with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce to monitor and track use of the SDRs and implementation of projects under the NDS1.