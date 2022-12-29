Source: Foreigner loses US$25k in gold deal | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A Dutch woman with business interests in Zimbabwe lost US$25 000 when she gave the money to a Kadoma-based gold dealer and processor, who invested the cash into his business instead of buying the gold.

Hanan Shansan Alowi, who runs Habakyte Trading that is licensed to buy gold for Fidelity Printers, is said to have lost the money to Alfred Phiri who runs a milling company in Kadoma.

Phiri was summoned to appear in court early next year for trial on theft of trust property charges.

It is the State’s case that in 2018, Alowi wanted to buy gold and she was told by a friend only identified as Wayne, that Phiri was operating a gold milling company in Kadoma and could buy the amount of gold she wanted.

Alowi then met Phiri and on December 14, 2018 and gave him US$25 000, the deal being he would deliver the gold within 48 hours.

This deal was struck before Martin Ali Blaow who was a witness.

After the agreed time, Alowi called Phiri asking for the gold but Phiri allegedly told her that he had invested the funds into his mining business and was yet to process the gold ore.

Alowi then realised that Phiri had allegedly converted her funds to other uses other than the agreed purpose of buying gold.

According to the State, Alowi wanted to travel back to the Netherlands but Phiri had not delivered the gold, prompting her to report the matter to the police.