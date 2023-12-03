Source: Forestry sector key to national development — President | Sunday News (local news)

Cletus Mushanawani in Mutasa

ZIMBABWE has developed a policy that recognises the importance of the forestry sector in the country’s quest for accelerated development, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga during the National Tree Planting Day commemorations and launch of the 2023/2024 tree planting season at Domborutinhira Secondary School in Mutasa district, Manicaland province, yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the National Forest Policy was meant to facilitate the contribution of forests to national development, protection of the environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

“Our National Forest Policy emphasises the need to put in place strategies to continually revitalise, manage, conserve and sustainably utilise forest resources to enhance the capacity of the forestry sector to contribute to development and social equity. This year, the Government — through the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife — also developed a Carbon Credit Framework that is meant to facilitate the country’s engagement in carbon trading on the voluntary and regulated market. In Zimbabwe, carbon credits can be generated across a wide array of carbon reduction projects, which include renewable energy, reducing emissions from fossil fuel-based energies, natural climate solutions such as reforestation, avoiding deforestation and engaging in agroforestry, among other activities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The commemorations ran under the theme “Trees and Forests for Ecosystem Restoration and Improved Livelihoods”.

This year’s tree of the year is the fever acacia, also known as muunga in Shona and umkhanyakude in IsiNdebele.

“As per tradition, we have our tree of the year, which is being promoted as a way of spreading knowledge on our indigenous tree species. This season, we are promoting the widespread planting of the fever acacia tree, which is of the muunga family of trees. In Ndebele, it is known as umkhanyakude because of its beauty, which anyone can observe from afar. It is an important tree that fits well into agroforestry systems because of its soil enrichment attributes. It is also the tree of choice in the ongoing beautification of towns and cities programme.”

He implored traditional leaders, councillors and political leaders to demonstrate environmental stewardship and ensure that their local areas are reforested while working towards conserving natural forests.

“Ecosystem functionality is pinned on the status of forests in our environment. Let us pass on to our children the culture of tree planting and forest conservation so that they embrace it as they grow and also pass it to future generations.

As we envisage to receive significant revenue from the carbon credit trading following this year’s establishment of a National Carbon Credit Trading Framework and its accompanying Statutory Instrument, I look forward to seeing critical institutions in this sector, including the Forestry Commission, being adequately supported to carry out and effectively deliver to their statutory mandates.

Furthermore, I call upon all development partners, private companies and individuals to play their part in providing technical and financial support to the efforts by the Forestry Commission. I commit to ensure that Treasury plays its part to ensure that the institution and its programmes are adequately supported.”

President Mnangagwa commended the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for conducting nationwide pre-national Tree Planting Day awareness programmes, where she is advocating tree planting and conservation of forests.

“This endeavour is essential, not only to raise awareness, but also to inculcate a sense of environmental stewardship in our people. Zimbabwe has not been spared from the devastating effects and impacts of climate change on livelihoods, especially as it pertains to food security. Tree planting is, therefore, a critical strategy to achieve both the enhancement of ‘life on land’ as expounded through Sustainable Development Goal Number 15, while food and nutrition security remains one of the main thrusts of the Government of Zimbabwe in addressing Sustainable Goal Number Two that commits to zero hunger, thus ensuring improved livelihoods for local communities.”

Government, he said, was committed to redouble efforts to enhance the conservation of forests and other terrestrial ecosystems and accelerate their restoration.

“The fight against climate change, delivering resilient and inclusive growth, as well as halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation, requires concerted efforts by every citizen of this country, whether locally based or living outside the country,” added President Mnangagwa.

Dr Chiwenga planted a fever acacia tree at Domborutinhira Secondary School, marking the launch of the tree planting season. He was joined by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza; Chief Mutasa; director of environment and natural resources Mr Edward Samuriwo, who was representing Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu; and learners from the school, as well as community members.