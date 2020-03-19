Source: Forex dealer loses R76k to armed robbers | Herald (Africa)

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

ARMED men recently pounced on a Beitbridge illegal foreign currency dealer and robbed him of R76 000 and US$830.

The robbers pretended they wanted to change US$100 into rands before producing firearms and robbing the dealer.

Simbarashe Dengedza (35) also lost two cellphones in the robbery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery, saying investigations were still underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

“A Beitbridge man was robbed of R76 000,00 and US$830,00 by three men who pretended as if they wanted him to change their money,” he said.

“Reports are that one of the robbers asked Dengedza if he could give him rands in exchange for US$100. The robber then entered into Dengedza’s vehicle which was parked at Zuva Service Station, Beitbridge.

“Two other robbers also got into the car and that is when they produced pistols and demanded Dengedza to drive to a secluded place.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said once inside the car, the armed robbers grabbed a bag belonging to Dengedza, which had R76 000 and US$830.

The police spokesman urged the public to conduct lawful and safe businesses.

“Members of the public are warned not to engage in illegal foreign currency dealings,” he said. “We encourage them to conduct lawful businesses which also do not endanger their lives.”

The Beitbridge incident is one of the many cases reported where armed robbers have pounced on unsuspecting illegal foreign currency dealers.

Last month, two foreign currency dealers lost more than US$20 000 to armed robbers at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.