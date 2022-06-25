Source: Former Gweru MP laid to rest | Newsday (News)

BY Stephen Chadenga

FORMER Gweru Urban legislator Rodrick Rutsvara, who died of kidney failure last Saturday, has been laid to rest.

Rutsvara, who was elected Member of the House of Assembly in 2008 on an MDC-T ticket, was buried at his Zvavahera rural home in Gutu on Tuesday.

Former Gweru executive mayor Sesel Zvidzai described Rutsvara as a humble man who worked to uplift the lives of people in the Midlands capital.

“He was a humble politician and during his tenure as Gweru Urban MP, he worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of ordinary people in the city,” he said.

Gweru Urban MP Brian Dube said: “Gweru will never be the same again without Rutsvara. May his soul rest in peace and may the family of the departed find solace in the big contribution he made to Gweru.”

Rutsvara ran a public transport business, a lodge and a private college.

