Source: Former health minister to assist Macheso guitarist – herald

By Arron Nyamayaro

FORMER cabinet minister John Mangwiro has expressed deep concern over the recent health challenges faced by Tafi Nyamhunda, a rhythm guitarist from Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

During a diabetes, asthma, and hypertension screening event at the Centre for Diabetic Management (CDM) in Belvedere, Dr Mangwiro shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I was touched to read about the loss of sight faced by one of our guitarists,” Dr. Mangwiro stated.

“It is my wish to meet and assist him.

“We cannot stand by and watch our artists suffer when we have the resources to help.

“Some of the medicine is so expensive that our patients fail to afford.

“This is the reason why we want to accord them chance to access free screening and treatment after every two months.

“We will take records to avoid assisting those who will have benefited.”

He also reflected on the recent loss of musician Soul Jah Love, expressing regret that he could have received assistance as well. “May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Tafi Nyamhunda’s band manager, Tich Makahamadze, responded positively to Dr. Mangwiro’s offer of help.

“We want to thank H-Metro for publishing Tafi’s challenges and Dr. Mangwiro for stepping in to assist him.

“We will definitely take him to CDM for support,” Makahamadze said.

Dr Mangwiro is committed to conducting free health screenings every two months at CDM under the theme “Let’s Beat Non-Communicable Diseases.”

He emphasized the importance of health awareness and urged individuals to take control of their health for the well-being of their families.

“Diabetes affects sexual health, vision, and can lead to amputations,” he explained.

“Non-communicable diseases impact our talents and professions, making it crucial to unite in combating this issue.”

Dr Mangwiro also highlighted the need for continuous education on managing health conditions, including medication and diet, to ensure a healthier community.