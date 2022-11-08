Source: Former ZIFA executives’ trial set for December 8 | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) executive members accused of abusing the association’s letterheads when they suspended congressmen has been set for next month.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere has set December 8 as the trial date for Felton Kamambo, Joseph Mamutse, Stanley Chapeta, Bryton Briton Malandule and Philimon Machana.

They are all charged with fraud.