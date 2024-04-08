Former Zimbabwe Army Commander Appointed Ambassador To Tanzania

Visitor Jerry Mutume was appointed Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya announced the new appointments the General Notices 432 A, 432B and 432C of 2024, respectively, published in the Extraordinary Government Gazette. He said:

It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President in terms of Section 110 (2) (i) as read with Section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Lt. General David Sigauke as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic Democratic of Congo (DRC); Ms Helen Bangawe Dingani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania and Mr Visitor Jerry Mutume Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Lt-Gen Sigauke was retired last year and was succeeded by Lt. General Anselem Sanyatwe, who returned from Tanzania, where he served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador.

Lt-Gen Sigauke assumed leadership of the ZNA in 2021 after being promoted following the passing of his predecessor and national hero, Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo.

Before her most recent assignment, Dingani held the position of Deputy Clerk of Parliament and had previously served as a deputy clerk at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).