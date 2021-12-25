Source: Former ZimInd editor dies | Theindependent (Zimbabwe)

SHAME MAKOSHORI

FORMER Zimbabwe Independent editor, Iden Wetherell has died.

Wetherell, 73, died peacefully at his Harare home yesterday morning after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for a long time, according to a family spokesperson.

The award-winning editor, who frequently clashed with former president Robert Mugabe’s regime and was arrested several times, was the first deputy editor of the business weekly at its inception in 1996.

He deputised current Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman, Trevor Ncube, who was founding editor.

The Mugabe regime was unsettled by Wetherell’s tough editorial stance against misgovernance.

In an interview with the Independent, Ncube said he received news of Wetherell’s death with shock.

He said Wetherell’s death had robbed Zimbabwe of a courageous journalist who, through his “powerful editorial comments” was prepared to risk his own safety and speak on behalf of the downtrodden.

“Iden taught me a lot of things,” Ncube said.

“He was my tutor and my mentor. We worked together from 1990 at the Financial Gazette and at the Zimbabwe Independent until he retired. We started the Muckraker column together. The Muckraker column has grown into a big brand because of the contribution of journalists like Iden. You cannot write the history of Muckraker without talking about Iden. I remember him for some of the very powerful editorial comments we did, which shaped the national trajectory. Iden was the engine of the Zimbabwe Independent, an encyclopaedia of the Zimbabwe Independent,” said Ncube.

AMH Editor-in-Chief, Wisdom Mdzungairi agreed with Ncube, saying Wetherell was a “repository of knowledge”.

“We enjoyed working with him. He was prepared to teach journalists and he was a humble guy. This is demonstrated by the fact that after he left the editorship of the Zimbabwe Independent, he deputised the editors that came after him until he became the Group Associate Editor,” he said.

Faith Zaba, the current editor of the Independent, said: “This is sad for the media fraternity in Zimbabwe and for the Independent. I worked with Iden for close to a decade. Iden was a fearless and courageous defender of press freedom. He became the torch-bearer for a vibrant and independent press in Zimbabwe. This quote from Iden is a great reminder of why we do what we do at the Zimbabwe Independent: ‘Our duty is to expose and confront the powerful ruling elite that has abused power in order to retain it. In a context where so much of the media act as a megaphone for the president (Robert Mugabe, the former president who died in 2019) and his followers and, where formal opposition is manacled, we have a particular duty to speak out on issues of governance and economic management’.”

Zaba said Wetherell was an advocate of a press that promotes justice, equality and nurtures a democratic dispensation in Zimbabwe.

“Iden always believed in a free press that speaks out and exposes corruption and misrule. It is with great sadness that we learnt of his passing on,” she said.

Wetherell’s successor at the Independent had this to say of him:

“I first met Iden in 1986 when he became our history teacher at Mt Pleasant School. Then he was Dr Wetherell, a committed educationist who produced multitudes of A-students at both Ordinary Level and Advanced in History.

“Iden was a unique journalist whose academic background armed him with a great inventory of knowledge and unmatchable analytical skills. As a young political writer he taught me the art of writing hard-hitting analytical pieces and editorials, and attention to detail. His greatest gift to this profession perhaps was his honesty and fearlessness which helped to mould the Zimbabwe Independent into a respected and sought after publication, which became the training ground for many editors of today.”

Former Zimbabwe Independent editor, Dumisani Muleya said Wetherell was one of the best local writers.

As a member of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union Wetherell played a prominent role in student politics in the 1970s, heading the student council at the University College of Rhodesia, now university of Zimbabwe. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts Honours in History, followed by a Masters in Philosophy and a PhD.

He then lectured in the history department at the same university.

Wetherell joined the Financial Gazette as an assistant editor in 1992.

He became deputy editor of the Independent when it was established in 1996 and became its editor four years later.

In 2002, he was named the International Editor of the Year by the US based World Press Review.

While describing the accolade as a great honour for the Zimbabwe Independent and its staff, he said the recognition would inspire his team to work with more courage.

