Source: Former ZPC board chairman Kazhanje acquitted | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Former ZPC board chairman, Stanley Kazhanje, has been acquitted of the US$10 000 bribery charges he was jointly appearing in court with businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna discharged Kazhanje after noting that he cannot be tried on allegations he had been previously convicted of.

Mr Nduna made the decision after Kazhanje applied that the charges be quashed arguing that he will suffer double jeopard if tried again on same allegations.