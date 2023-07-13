Source: Foul-mouthed man killed at beer drink | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Leonard Ncube, leonard.ncube@chronicle.co.zw

A MAN from Tsholotsho was fatally stabbed with an okapi knife for insulting a fellow imbiber with unprintable words at a beer drink.

Police confirmed the death of Tafadzva Kashirori who was allegedly stabbed by Nyoni Mabhena who has since been arrested and appeared in court for murder.

The murder took place last week Wednesday at Simanje Business Centre under Chief Gampu.

Circumstances are that on 5 July at 5pm the accused was drinking beer at Simanje Business Centre in Tsholotsho in the company of Nyoni Mabhena a male aged 30 of Mathula Line.

While they were drinking beer Kashirori arrived and insulted the accused with unprintable words.

This did not go down well with the accused and an altercation ensued between the two.

Mabhena stood and slapped Kashirori several times on the face.

Kashirori tried to escape but was grabbed by accused who drew an okapi knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed him once on the back.

The now deceased managed to free himself and escaped and ran away with Mabhena in hot pursuit but could not catch up with him.

An informant who was walking home from the business centre later on in the night spotted the deceased’s body lying facing downwards in a pool of blood on the roadside.

The informant reported the matter to village head Mr Dala Tshuma of Simanje 2 Line and a report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested Mabhena.

The okapi knife was recovered.

Mabhena was remanded in custody to 21 July.