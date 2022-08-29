Source: Four killed in accident | Herald (Top Stories)

Crime Reporter

FOUR people, including the driver died while 18 others were injured when a bus they were travelling veered off the road and hit a tree at the 111km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at around 9.20am and police will soon release the names of the victims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 111km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on August 26, 2022 at around 9.40am, where a motorist who was driving a DAF bus with 40 passengers on board went off the road and hit a tree.

“Four people, including the driver, died on the spot, while 18 others were injured. The names of victims will be released in due course,” he said.

In the first half of the year, 984 people were killed while 5 103 others were injured in 25 309 road traffic accidents recorded, 759 of them fatal, between January and June this year.

During the same period last year, 867 people died while 3 410 were injured in 20 679 road accidents recorded.

There were 755 fatalities recorded during that period. Traffic experts believe that the fairly strong lockdowns for waves of Covid-19 helped reduce accidents by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

According to police statistics, 2 480 pedestrians were also struck by hit-and-run motorists with almost certain injury and many seriously injured or killed during the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda are investigating a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 174km peg along Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road last Wednesday at around 11.30pm, where an unknown man was hit by a Toyota Wish vehicle while crossing the road.

The victim, who was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jean trousers, died on the spot.

The body was conveyed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.