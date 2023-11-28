Source: Four killed, two injured as Ford Ranger veers off road | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOUR people died while two were injured when a Ford Ranger double cab vehicle veered off the road before rolling and landing on its wheels.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred on 25 November 2023 around 11:30 am at the 27km peg along Mberengwa- West Nicholson Road.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem at Zvishavane District Hospital Mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

