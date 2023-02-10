Source: Four notorious robbers arrested | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Police officers display recovered stolen goods at Harare Central Police Station yesterday. – Picture Innocent Makawa

Crime Reporter

FOUR suspected armed robbers responsible for five robberies have been arrested in Harare, with police now 0n an intense manhunt to round up the remainder of a gang of 12 armed robbers who are targeting companies and families keeping large amounts of cash in their homes and business premises.

Of the 12, a sub-gang of five were with the 29-year-old suspected armed robber who was fatally shot by police during a shootout in Ruwa on Tuesday.

Alexio Mupamhura (29) died a few hours after being admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

So far one suspected accomplice, Deliverance Makomva (21), has been arrested after police conducted more investigations.

Mupamhura and Makomva were wanted in connection with two armed robberies which occurred on December 15, 2022 and February 7 2023 in Harare.

The other seven are wanted in connection with a case in which they attacked a Mandara couple before stealing US$17 000 cash.

Meanwhile, the four who were arrested are Brighton Besta Moyo (23), Brave Zhou alias Kudakwashe Moyo (37), and Tapiwa Mbirimi (35).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and that they were also looking for the other outstanding robbers.

“We can confirm that the four suspects were arrested for a spate of armed robbery cases and attempted murder case which were committed in Harare and Chitungwiza,” he said.

“The suspects are clearing five cases of armed robbery.

“Following their arrest, police recovered US$16 953, a pistol, crowbar, Samsung digital camera and a Toyota Corolla which was bought through criminal proceeds.”

The Mupamhura shoot out Monday occured when detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information which linked him to a robbery which occurred on December 15 last year at Prime Irrigation Company along ED Mnangagwa Road, Highlands, Harare.

In the robbery, a security guard was attacked before a cellphone, five 12-volt lithium batteries, eight solar panels, a 5KW generator and US$700 cash were stolen.

The detectives staked out Mupamhura. The next day, at around 8am, he arrived home along Chinhoyi Street, Zimre Park, Ruwa, whilst driving a Toyota Wish vehicle, registration number, AFA 8576. After seeing the detectives, Mupamhura sped off, leading to a shoot-out and speed chase with the detectives.

He drove into a maize field where he stopped the vehicle before fleeing while armed with an iron bar. Mupamhura was later arrested and was found with gunshot wounds on the chest and leg.

During an interview with police, Mupamhura implicated Deliverance Makomva and the other five who are at large.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ getaway vehicle, a Nissan Caravan NV350, registration number AFY 9469, a pellet gun, five bolt cutters, two 14 pounce hammers, three crowbars, various clothes with price tags, four laptops, an HP desktop computer, two solar panels, two 12 volts solar batteries, a lithium battery, three Samsung tablets, a solar light set, three inverters, 2 x 5 litre engine oil, eight pints of engine oil, a LED torch and a pinch bar.

Detectives later arrested Makomva after he had contacted Mupamhura’s wife to meet him at Mabvuku turn-off, along Harare-Mutare Road, where he wanted to give her unidentified property for safekeeping.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the other five suspects, identified as Tendai Ruchiyo, alias T1, Emmanuel Dylan Matiza, alias Big Dealer, Carlson Mabhonga and Lloyd Chinembiri.

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information which may assist in the arrest of the other seven armed robbers in connection with a robbery on Tuesday at a house along Shaneragh Road, Mandara, Harare.

The seven robbers attacked a couple before stealing US$17 000 cash, a Ford Everest vehicle, registration number AFN 7615, a Mazda CX6 battery, three cellphones and three laptops.