Source: Four petrol tankers, bus reduced to shells | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the tankers and buses were destroyed at Matozi Garage along 344 Budgetway Close, Willowvale on Tuesday at around 7pm.

Crime Reporter

FOUR petrol tankers and a bus were reduced to shells at a garage in the Willowvale area of Harare after they caught fire while suspected fuel dealers were siphoning fuel from one of the tankers.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

It is alleged that the garage where the incident occurred was being used for illegal fuel dealings.

“Investigations carried out so far by the police have established that the garage was being used for illegal fuel dealings. It is suspected that the fire broke out while the fuel dealers were siphoning fuel from one of the tankers,” he said.

This is not the first time that such incidences have occurred. In 2013, a fuel tanker which was offloading fuel at a service station in Bulawayo was reduced to a shell while another tanker had its horse also completely destroyed.