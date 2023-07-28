Source: Four political parties back Zanu PF | The Herald (Top Stories)

Cde Chinamasa

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Four political parties which participated in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) established by the Second Republic in 2018, have thrown their weight behind President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF ahead of the August 23 harmonised elections, in a show of confidence in the ruling party’s governance, Zanu PF has revealed.

The four; Dr Francis Danha of #1980 Freedom Movement, Mr Welcome Shumba of Africa First Movement, Melba Dzapasi of Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development Party and Mr Divine Hove of Nationalist Alliance Party, who all contested in the 2018 polls, have all pledged their support to Zanu PF, citing good governance by the incumbent administration led by President Mnangagwa.

The political party leaders have also said that they had been impressed by the people-centred policies instituted by the Second Republic which have led to the country’s current growth trajectory.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF’s Treasurer-General Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who is also the President’s representative in POLAD, said these political parties had come to the realisation that Zanu PF was the sole party to continue leading the country on its development agenda.

He said the four political party leaders had even gone on to pledge that they would campaign for Zanu PF using their own resources.

“The following four 2018 losing Presidential Candidates Dr Francis Danha of #1980 Freedom Movement, Mr Welcome Shumba of Africa First Movement, Madam Melba Dzapasi of Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development Party and Mr Divine M. Hove of Nationalist Alliance Party sought and were given audience by His Excellency The President on 24 July 2023.

“The Four Political Parties Leaders delivered to His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa a Declaration of support to the candidature of President E.D. Mnangagwa, Zanu PF National Assembly and Local Authority Candidates. Further the four Leaders of the opposition pledged their unstinting support for the President and Zanu PF.

“They also pledged to support and campaign for President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF throughout all Provinces using their meagre resources,” he said.

Cde Chinamasa said the political party leaders had truly seen that President Mnangagwa was a man of action in developing the country and subsequently addressing the generality of Zimbabweans’ plight.

He said they had noted that the Zanu PF Government had addressed the people’s aspirations.

“The four Leaders explained that they had taken the decision to declare support for His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF for the following for reasons: a) They had been impressed by the developmental projects implemented by the ZANU PF Government and which include among others Dam Construction, Road Rehabilitation, Energy Infrastructural Development.

“b) They had been impressed by the sound policies pursued by His Excellency Cde E.D. Mnangagwa in the Mining, Energy and Agricultural Sectors which had given impetus to Economic Growth.

“c) The four Leaders felt strongly that Zimbabwe’s Independence and Sovereignty is under serious threat from some Western Countries who continue with the imposition of sanctions against Zimbabwe and its people and have been involved in direct and indirect financing of Opposition Political Parties so as to influence the outcome of the 23” August Harmonised Elections against ZANU PF,” he said.

In addition, Cde Chinamasa said the opposition political outfits had seen that only Zanu PF rule would ensure the country’s continued sovereignty.

“The four Leaders felt that at this juncture the only Political Party which can safeguard Zimbabwe’s Independence and Sovereignty is ZANU PF hence the decision they have taken to rally behind ZANU PF in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

“For the above reasons they felt strongly that President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF should be given another mandate to fulfil the President’s vision and complete those fundamental life bettering development projects already embarked,” he said.

Cde Chinamasa said the establishment of POLAD by President Mnangagwa was clear evidence that he was indeed a listening and accommodating leader.

“Following his inauguration as President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe after the 2018 Harmonised Elections His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa set up POLAD as a Platform for the exchange of views on the policies pursued by the Second Republic and invited all those Political Parties and Presidential Candidates who contested against him in the 2018 Presidential race to participate. Nineteen Presidential losing Candidates responded and have been participating in the activities of POLAD for the past 5 years. Two 2018 Presidential Candidates namely Chamisa and Mwonzora declined participation in the activities of POLAD.

“His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa set up POLAD in fulfilment of his undertaking that he was a Listening President and POLAD gave him a platform to receive any criticisms about policies pursued by the Second Republic as well as affording losing Candidates an opportunity to give their views and opinions on how the country should be run. The activities of POLAD have been very intense and robust,” he said.