Source: Four robbery suspects arrested in Bulawayo | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

FOUR suspected armed robbers and burglars who were part of a gang of six that has been raiding mines and companies in and around Bulawayo have been arrested.

Police have since recovered a pellet gun which was being used in the robberies.

The suspects are Prince Ndlovu (27), Meander Takudzwa Muzavazi (25), Brighton Ncube (27) and Khulekani Tshuma (40), all of Bulawayo. They were arrested on charges of armed robbery and unlawful entry and theft.

Acting CID spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Rachel Muteweri gave details of the arrest.

On Thursday last week Ndlovu and Muzavazi armed with an okapi knife and an iron bar threatened the security guard at a garage in Bulawayo.

They demanded to know where the car batteries were stocked but the guard professed ignorance. So they stole his cellphones and went away.

The guard was able to raise an alarm and an alert armed security guard manning a nearby premise reacted to the call.

A warning shot was fired to subdue the pair, resulting in the arrest of Ndlovu, said Det Asst Insp Muteweri.

Police detectives were then summoned and interviewed Ndlovu who implicated Muzavazi. A follow up was made leading to the arrest of Muzavazi and the recovery of the stolen cellphones.

Further investigations revealed that Ndlovu was a habitual criminal, who was recently released from prison on similar charges and had been committing robberies targeting gold miners.

“He was terrorising mining areas in Inyathi, Nkayi and Filabusi with his accomplices Brighton Ncube, Khulekani Tshuma and two others only known as SaNoel and Mkandla, who are still at large.

“Brighton Ncube and Khulekani Tshuma were subsequently arrested from their hideout in Pelandaba. Upon being interviewed, they led the detectives to a bushy area near St Peters Village in Bulawayo where a pellet gun used during the commission of these robberies was recovered.

“Following the arrest of these accused persons the police managed to clear a number of cases which were under investigation, including an unlawful entry into premises and theft case which occurred in Cowdray Park where a substantial amount of money was stolen,” Detective Asst Insp Muteweri said.

She said the suspects appeared at Western Commonage Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody to August 11, 2023.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the other two suspects, SaNoel and Mkandla.